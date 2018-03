March 8 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd:

* PRICED ISSUE OF A$750,000,000 FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

* NOTES WILL BEAR A QUARTERLY COUPON OF 3-MONTH BANK BILL SWAP REFERENCE RATE PLUS 1.58 PER CENT

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON MARCH 16