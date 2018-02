BRIEF-DBS Group Qtrly Net Profit S$1,218 Mln Vs S$913 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME S$ 2,097 MILLION VERSUS S$1,824 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$ 1,218 MILLION VERSUS S$913 MILLION

* QTRLY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME S$636 MILLION VERSUS S$515 MILLION

* QTRLY NPL RATIO 1.7 PERCENT VERSUS 1.4 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.78 PERCENT VERSUS 1.71 PERCENT

* DIRECTORS HAVE RECOMMENDED FINAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 60 CENTS FOR EACH DBSH ORDINARY SHARE

* DIRECTORS HAVE RECOMMENDED A ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 50 CENTS FOR EACH DBSH ORDINARY SHARE