BRIEF-DBS Group Says Qtrly Net Interest Income S$2,128 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME S$ 2,128 MILLION VERSUS S$1,831 MILLION

* AS AT END-MARCH, CET 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 14.0 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$1,521 MILLION VERSUS S$1,210 MILLION

* QTRLY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME S$ 744 MILLION VERSUS S$665 MILLION

* QTRLY ALLOWANCES FOR CREDIT AND OTHER LOSSES S$164 MILLION VERSUS S$200 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.83 PERCENT VERSUS 1.74 PERCENT

* MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

* “ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR NIM OF AT LEAST 1.85%”

* “DON’T EXPECT TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY TO DERAIL GROWTH THIS YEAR”

* “THREE MORE US FED RATE INCREASES POSSIBLE, SIBOR/SOR PASS-THROUGH IMPROVING”

"DIRECT IMPACT OF TRADE WAR LIKELY MODEST, OTHER THAN ON TECHNOLOGY SECTOR"