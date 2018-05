May 22 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd:

* DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PERCENT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 - SEC FILING

* DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD - HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PERCENT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 Source text - (bit.ly/2LlT0dU), (bit.ly/2LkL909)

Further company coverage: