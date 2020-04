April 20 (Reuters) - DBT SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE RESUMPTION OF ITS PRODUCTION ACTIVITY

* PLANS FULL RESUMPTION OF ALL 3 OF ITS ACTIVITIES BY END OF MAY ACTIVITIES (TRANSFORMERS, SLOW AND FAST TERMINALS)

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE DATE OF ITS GENERAL ASSEMBLY BEYOND JUNE 30, 2020

* TOOK THE DECISION TO GRADUALLY RESUME THE PRODUCTION OF PROCESSORS FROM 27 APRIL