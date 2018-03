March 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa:

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PROPOSED GLOBAL OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH MAY BE IN THE FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ‍ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO ISSUE AND SELL UP TO $150.0 MILLION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ‍PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF VIASKIN PEANUT, OTHERS ​