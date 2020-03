BRIEF-DBV Technologies Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares

March 2 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ANNOUNCES PARTIAL EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH ITS GLOBAL OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN THE FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADSS)

* EACH ADS REPRESENTS RIGHT TO RECEIVE ONE-HALF OF ONE ORDINARY SHARE, AND OFFERING PRICE OF $10.25 PER ADS CORRESPONDS TO A PRICE OF EUR 18.63 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* COMPANY PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING, TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, PRIMARILY TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF VIASKIN PEANUT

* PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO ADVANCE DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER PRODUCT CANDIDATES USING VIASKIN PLATFORM AND FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* CLOSING OF OPTION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 4, 2020, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

