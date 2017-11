Nov 14 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE IIB TRIAL AND LONG-TERM STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT​

* ‍PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE IIB STUDY WAS MET AFTER 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT​

* ‍LONG-TERM EXTENSION DATA SHOWED TREATMENT BENEFIT INCREASES OVER TIME​

* ‍ONGOING VIASKIN PEANUT PHASE III PROGRAM INCLUDES THREE GLOBAL STUDIES IN CHILDREN​