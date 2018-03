BRIEF-DBV Technologies Announces Pricing Of 122.5 Million Euros Global Offering Of Ordinary Shares

March 21 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $150.0 MILLION (EUR 122.5 MILLION) GLOBAL OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* GLOBAL OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES, INCLUDING IN FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* OFFERING PRICE OF EUR 34.71 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 23, 2018

* ADSS ARE LISTED ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “DBVT”

* MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING

* AND THE ORDINARY SHARES LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS UNDER SYMBOL “DBV”. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)