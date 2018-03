March 14 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 EUR 137.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 256.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 11.9 MILLION IN 2017 VERSUS EUR 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 147.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 114.5 MILLION YEAR AGO