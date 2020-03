BRIEF-DBV Technologies Provides Update On Viaskin Peanut BLA For Children Ages 4-11 Years

March 16 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA:

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIASKIN PEANUT BLA FOR CHILDREN AGES 4-11 YEARS

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING TIMELINE OF BLA REVIEW

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - TO COMPANY’S KNOWLEDGE, TARGET ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 5, 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES - U.S. FDA HAS INFORMED THAT DURING REVIEW OF BLA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL VIASKIK PEANUT, HAS IDENTIFIED QUESTIONS REGARDING EFFICACY

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - ALLERGENIC PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS BLA WILL NO LONGER TAKE PLACE AS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED ON MAY 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: