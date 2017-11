Nov 20 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* SAYS STUDY DEMONSTRATES GOOD TOLERANCE AND SAFETY OF PRODUCT, COMPARABLE TO PREVIOUS STUDIES

* FIST PERIOD OF STUDY COMPARED SAFETY OF TREATMENT WITH VIASKIN PEANUT 250 ΜG TO PLACEBO FOR 6 MTHS

* RESULTS WILL SERVE AS A BASIS FOR PLANNED DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* SOME SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE OBSERVED IN THE TRIAL

* PATIENTS WHO COMPLETED FIRST PART OF STUDY WILL RECEIVE ACTIVE TREATMENT FOR 36 MTHS See also :

