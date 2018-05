May 7 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF MURALI NATRAJAN AS MD, CEO

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR RAISING FUNDS BY ISSUE OF BONDS/DEBENTURES/SECURITIES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS WORHT UP TO 3 BILLION RUPEES