BRIEF-DCC Says Total Dividend For Year Up 5% To 145.27 Pence Per Share

May 19 (Reuters) - DCC PLC:

* FY A PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 95.79 PENCE PER SHARE

* WITH ENTERING SEASONALLY QUIETER PERIOD & WITH EXTENSIVE LOCKDOWNS IN PLACE IN MONTH OF APRIL, HAS CONTINUED TO TRADE ROBUSTLY & IS PROFITABLE

* CESSATION OF ALL DISCRETIONARY OR NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE

* CERTAIN OF GROUP’S OPERATIONS HAVE PLACED EMPLOYEES ON TEMPORARY WORKING ARRANGEMENTS

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TRADING SINCE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR HAS VARIED ACROSS GROUP

* DCC HAS TRADED ROBUSTLY IN APRIL AND EARLY WEEKS OF MAY AND HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY PROFITABLE IN PERIOD

* RELATIVE TO INITIAL EXPECTATIONS AT BEGINNING OF APRIL, PERFORMANCE OF GROUP HAS BEEN BETTER THAN ANTICIPATED, ALBEIT BEHIND PRIOR YEAR

* CONTINUES TO BE ACTIVE FROM A DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVE AND IN RECENT DAYS IRISH LPG BUSINESS ACQUIRED AN ALL-ISLAND ELECTRICITY BUSINESS

* TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR INCREASE BY 5.0% TO 145.27 PENCE PER SHARE