May 3 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP:

* DCP MIDSTREAM - ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - SERVICE ON EXPANDED FRONT RANGE PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q2 OF 2019

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - THE PARTNERS EXPECT TO EXPAND FRONT RANGE BY 100,000 BARRELS PER DAY ("BPD") TO A TOTAL CAPACITY OF ABOUT 250,000 BPD