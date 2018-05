May 3 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP:

* ENTERPRISE, ENBRIDGE, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS AND DCP MIDSTREAM CONDUCT OPEN SEASON FOR TEXAS EXPRESS EXPANSION

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - PARTNERS EXPECT TO EXPAND TEXAS EXPRESS BY APPROXIMATELY 90,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: