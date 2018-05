May 9 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP:

* DCP MIDSTREAM, LP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SERIES B PREFERRED UNITS

* DCP MIDSTREAM- COMMENCED OFFERING OF SERIES B FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS, LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE $25/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)