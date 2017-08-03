FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.45
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.45

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - "qtrly same-store portfolio noi growth of 12.4 percent on a cash basis and 4.2 percent on a straight-line basis"

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - qtrly FFO $0.60 per share

* Company raised and narrowed 2017 net earnings guidance to between $0.84 and $0.90 per diluted share

* Says company raised and narrowed 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.39 and $2.45 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.