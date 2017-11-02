BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc qtrly consolidated operating occupancy increased to 98.0 percent
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - raised and narrowed 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.44 and $2.46 per diluted share
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - increased quarterly dividend to $0.36, a 16.1 percent increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: