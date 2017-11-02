BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc qtrly ‍consolidated operating occupancy increased to 98.0 percent​

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - ‍raised and narrowed 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.44 and $2.46 per diluted share​

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - ‍increased quarterly dividend to $0.36, a 16.1 percent increase​