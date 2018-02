Feb 1 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc:

* DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $2.52 TO $2.62

* NET EARNINGS OF $0.22 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4

* FFO, AS ADJUSTED, OF $0.63 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4

* ‍2018 NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.18 AND $1.28 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST - QTRLY SAME-STORE PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH OF 7.6 PERCENT ON A CASH BASIS AND 2.9 PERCENT ON A STRAIGHT-LINE BASIS IN Q4