FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DD Holdings says ToB for shares of SLD Entertainment and cooperation
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-DD Holdings says ToB for shares of SLD Entertainment and cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DD Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co plans to offer a takeover bid for 608,000 shares (or no less than 576,000 shares and no more than 608,000 shares ) of SLD Entertainment Inc’s stock, at the price of 1,130 yen per share

* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13

* Takeover bid total amount is 687 million yen

* Settlement starts on Dec. 20

* Says co and SLD Entertainment will cooperate on restaurant business and content planning services

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WuoQra

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.