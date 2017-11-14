BRIEF-DD Holdings says ToB for shares of SLD Entertainment and cooperation

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DD Holdings Co Ltd
* Says co plans to offer a takeover bid for 608,000 shares (or no less than 576,000 shares and no more than 608,000 shares ) of SLD Entertainment Inc’s stock, at the price of 1,130 yen per share
* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13
* Takeover bid total amount is 687 million yen
* Settlement starts on Dec. 20
* Says co and SLD Entertainment will cooperate on restaurant business and content planning services
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WuoQra
