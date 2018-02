Feb 28 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* Q4 CASH EBITDA EUR 11.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET COLLECTIONS EUR 12.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 OUR TARGET IS TO DOUBLE OUR INVESTMENTS COMPARED TO 2017 BY INVESTING MORE THAN EUR 165M

* IN 2018 WE ANTICIPATE OPERATING EXPENSES OF EUR 8M

* BOARD HAS PROPOSED THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID OUT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)