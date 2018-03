March 5 (Reuters) - Ddr Corp:

* SAYS FIRST QUARTER OPERATING FFO GUIDANCE ESTIMATE FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF AT LEAST $0.22 PER SHARE‍​ - SEC FILING

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2I2Qjfq) Further company coverage: