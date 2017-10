BRIEF-DDR says ‍refinanced its two revolving credit facilities

Sept 14 (Reuters) - DDR Corp

* Says ‍refinanced its two revolving credit facilities, increasing borrowing capacity to $1.0 billion and extending their maturities​

* Says ‍also extended maturity on $200 million of its $400 million unsecured term loan​

* DDR Corp says ‍amended $950 million unsecured revolving credit facility, up from $750 million, has an initial maturity of September 1, 2021

* DDR Corp - ‍amended $950 million unsecured revolving credit facility contains accordion feature that provides for up to $1.45 billion of potential total capacity

* Says ‍pricing on refinanced revolving credit facilities remains same as prior facilities​