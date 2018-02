Feb 15 (Reuters) - DDR Corp:

* DDR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* DDR CORP SAYS Q4 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WAS $226.4 MILLION, OR $0.62 PER DILUTED SHARE

* DDR CORP SEES Q3 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.02 - $0.03