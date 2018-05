BRIEF-De Agostini has entered into a variable forward transaction with Credit Suisse International for 18 MLN IGT shares

May 22 (Reuters) - International Game Technology PLC :

* ANNOUNCES VARIABLE FORWARD TRANSACTION BY DE AGOSTINI S.P.A. AND PRICING OF RELATED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY-DE AGOSTINI ENTERED VARIABLE FORWARD TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE INTERNATIONAL RELATING TO 18 MILLION IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* IGT IS NOT A PARTY TO FORWARD TRANSACTION, AND IS NOT ISSUING OR SELLING ANY IGT ORDINARY SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY- CREDIT SUISSE OR ITS AFFILIATES HAVE BORROWED 13.2 MILLION IGT SHARES AND SOLD SUCH IGT ORDINARY SHARES AT $28.25/ EARNINGS PER SHARE