May 12 (Reuters) - De’ Longhi SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 393.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 376.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS IMPACT ON SALES FLOWS OF CONTAGION CONTAINMENT MEASURES ADOPTED BY MANY GOVERNMENTS Source text: bit.ly/3bt5Jae Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)