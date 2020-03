BRIEF-De Longhi Q4 Net Profit Down At EUR 89.4 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - De’ Longhi SpA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 89.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.54 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, TO DATE, IN LIGHT OF THE NEW PROVISIONS ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT, FULL OPERATION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED FOR ITALIAN AND EUROPEAN PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

* ON CORONAVIRUS, IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE OF CURRENT YEAR WILL DEPEND ON DURATION AND INTENSITY OF SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

* CHINESE PLATFORM HAS REACHED A PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF OVER 80% AND IS EXPECTED TO REACH 100% BY MARCH

* DE LONGHI CEO SAYS MORE PRECISE INDICATIONS ON 2020 WILL BE COMMUNICATED AS SOON AS GENERAL PICTURE HAS NORMALIZED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)