June 5 (Reuters) - De’ Longhi SpA:

* ALL PRODUCTION AND COMMERCIAL STRUCTURES, IN ITALY AND ABROAD, ARE ACTIVE AND MANAGED IN ORDINARY BUSINESS CONDITIONS AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* DE’ LONGHI GROUP CEO SAYS IN FIRST PART OF SECOND QUARTER WE HAVE SEEN SALES PERFORMING BEYOND EXPECTATIONS AND STANDING UP TO COMPARISON WITH LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)