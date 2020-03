March 23 (Reuters) - De’ Longhi SpA:

* ACTIVITIES OF ITALIAN FACTORY HAVE BEEN STOPPED, FACTORY’S WAREHOUSING AND SHIPPING ACTIVITIES WILL BE COMPLETED AND STOPPED BY MARCH 25

* CHINESE AND ROMANIAN PLANTS, AS WELL AS ALL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIC AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES, ARE NOT AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)