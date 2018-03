March 29 (Reuters) - DE RAJ GROUP AG:

* CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* VAIDYANATHAN MULANDRAM NATESHAN HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* EELASEGERAN T NADARAJAH APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD TO SERVE AS AN INTERIM MANAGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)