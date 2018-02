Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* DGAP-ADHOC: DE RAJ GROUP AG GOT APPROVAL FOR LISTING ON THE EU-REGULATED MARKET (AMTLICHER HANDEL) OF THE VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE (WIENER BÖRSE)

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING IS SCHEDULED FOR 8 FEBRUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)