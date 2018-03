March 12 (Reuters) - DE RAJ GROUP AG:

* ORDER INCOME 2017 OF EUR 16.4 MILLION RESULTED IN AN ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 57.0 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017

* FIRST FY (OCT-DEC) 2017 WITH OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) OF EUR 2.7 MILLION (PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FIGURES 2017)

* FINISHED ITS FY (OCT-DEC) 2017 WITH REVENUES OF EUR 7.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)