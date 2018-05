May 15 (Reuters) -

* D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING - WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVEN’T DECIDED WHETHER THEY WOULD TRY TO PUSH FOR CHANGES AT AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2wOzl34 Further company coverage: