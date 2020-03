March 10 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.3 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 11.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AT END-DEC OF EUR 1.72 PER SHARE

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.12 EUR PER SHARE

* CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO ENHANCE PORTFOLIO ASSETS AND TO RAISE FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)