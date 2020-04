BRIEF-DEA Takes Additional Steps To Allow Increased Production Of Controlled Substances Used In COVID-19 Care

April 7 (Reuters) - Drug Enforcement Administration:

* DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION - TAKES ADDITIONAL STEPS TO ALLOW INCREASED PRODUCTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES USED IN COVID-19 CARE

* DEA SAYS WILL APPROVE INCREASES IN IMPORTS OF MEDICATIONS NECESSARY FOR PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS

* DEA - ISSUED FINAL ORDER TO INCREASE 2020 APQ BY 15% FOR SOME SUBSTANCES NEEDED FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, INCLUDING FENTANYL, MORPHINE, HYDROMORPHONE, OTHERS

* DEA - WILL INCREASE APQ FOR METHADONE TO ENSURE OPIOID TREATMENT PROGRAMS HAVE SUFFICIENT SUPPLIES TO TREAT PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM OPIOID USE DISORDER

* DEA - INCREASING AUTHORIZED AMOUNTS OF SOME SCHEDULE III & IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES THAT MAY BE IMPORTED INTO U.S., INCLUDING KETAMINE, DIAZEPAM, LORAZEPAM Source text: (bit.ly/2xZqxrO)