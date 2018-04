April 30 (Reuters) - Deacons (East Africa) PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 OPERATING LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 823.2 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 385.1 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 2.01 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 2.31 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017