April 11 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror PLC:

* UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER

* WILL NOW ASSESS WHETHER THIS DEAL COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE COMPETITION WITHIN UK MEDIA SECTOR, IN LINE WITH ITS MERGER GUIDANCE

* DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)