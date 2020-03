March 9 (Reuters) - DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* COMMENTS ON EVENT CANCELLATION RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE FEDERAL MINISTER OF HEALTH JENS SPAHN

* WILL CARRY OUT ANALYSIS OF EACH CASE IN COORDINATION WITH RESPECTIVE ARTISTS, THEIR PARTNERS AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES AND WILL MAKE APPROPRIATE DECISION

* FOR THE TIME BEING, ALL EVENTS WILL THEREFORE BE CARRIED OUT AS PLANNED, REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS