March 21 (Reuters) - DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* ‍DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTED IN 2018​

* FY ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR 5.1 MILLION​

* FOR 2018, EXECUTIVE BOARD IS THEREFORE FORECASTING SALES GROWTH OF AT LEAST 20%

* OUTLOOK 2018: HIGH EARNINGS GROWTH OF AT LEAST 40%