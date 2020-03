BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Says Impossible To Provide Detailed Outlook For 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: 2019 A SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR DEAG WITH A FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN THE MARGIN

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - FY EBITDA MARGIN ROSE TO AROUND 7.6 %, COMPARED TO 7.3 % IN PREVIOUS YEAR.

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - FY EBITDA FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 6.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - Q4 GROUP’S SALES ROSE BY 31 % IN LINE WITH PLANNING TO EUR 62.1 MILLION

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - FY FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, COMPANY HAD PLANNED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EBITDA

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - FY DUE TO “CORONA CRISIS,” IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE A DETAILED OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT YEAR FOR REPORTING DATE

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - CHANGE IN TIMING OF SALES AND RESULTS IS POSSIBLE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - CHANGE IN TIMING OF SALES AND RESULTS IS POSSIBLE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG - PLANS TO PUBLISH ITS ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 2019 BY NO LATER THAN 6 APRIL 2020