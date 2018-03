March 9 (Reuters) - Dealnet Capital Corp:

* DEALNET CAPITAL - CO’S UNITS, COLLECTIVELY KNOWN AS GEMMA BUSINESSES, HAVE FILED UNDER BANKRUPTCY ACT FOR COURT SUPERVISED WIND-UP OF THE BUSINESSES

* DEALNET CAPITAL - REMOVING LOSSES ASSOCIATED WITH GEMMA BUSINESSES IS EXPECTED TO HAVE FAVOURABLE IMPACT ON CO'S RESULTS FOR CURRENT FY