BRIEF-Dean Foods posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.95

* Dean Foods Co - total volume across all products was 615 million gallons for Q2 of 2017, a 2.7 pct decline

* Qtrly net sales $ 1.93 billion versus $1.85 billion

* Dean Foods Co - on track to deliver our cost productivity estimate of $80 million to $100 million for full year

* Dean Foods Co - targeting an incremental annual cost reduction between $40 million to $50 million across general and administrative functions

* Dean Foods Co - expect to complete cost reduction process by end of this year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: