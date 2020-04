BRIEF-Dean Foods Receives Court Approval For The Sale Of Substantially All Of Its Assets

April 4 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co:

* DEAN FOODS RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR THE SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS

* COURT APPROVAL FOR SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS TO DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA FOR $433 MILLION

* COURT ALSO APPROVED SALE OF CERTAIN OTHER ASSETS TO PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY FOR $75 MILLION IN CASH

* COURT ALSO APPROVED SALE OF DEAN FOODS’ FACILITY IN MIAMI, FLORIDA TO MANA SAVES MCARTHUR, LLC FOR $16.5 MILLION.

* EVERCORE IS SERVING AS ITS INVESTMENT BANKER AND ALVAREZ & MARSAL IS SERVING AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: