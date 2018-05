BRIEF-Dean Foods Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.14

May 8 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co:

* DEAN FOODS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 TO $0.80

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS

* FULL-YEAR, FREE CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN

* QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BILLION

* WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.85 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME

* HAVE FIRM PLANS IN PLACE TO REMOVE FIXED COSTS FROM SYSTEM WITHIN THIS YEAR

* UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS

* WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MILLION IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: