BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
November 7, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Dean foods co - ‍enterprise-wide cost productivity program will deliver incremental cost savings in 2018​

* Dean foods co - ‍narrows full-year 2017 adjusted earnings expectation to $0.80 to $0.90 per diluted share​

* Dean foods co - qtrly net sales $1.94 billion versus $1.96 billion

* Dean foods co - ‍updating fy free cash flow estimates to $10 million-$20 million; reducing fy capital expenditure estimates to $105 million-$115 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dean foods co - ‍total volume across all products was 608 million gallons for q3 of 2017, a 6.6% decline​

* Q3 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

