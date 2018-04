April 17 (Reuters) - Dear Life Co Ltd

* Says it will sell 160,000 shares of unit Palma Co Ltd to JAPAN POST CAPITAL Co.,Ltd., for 586.4 million yen in total, effective May 7

* Says it will decrease voting power in Palma Co Ltd to 43.3 percent from 61.1 percent

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2ESfqP6

