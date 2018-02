Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* DARWIN DEASON AND CARL ICAHN TOGETHER OWN 15.2 PERCENT STAKE (NOT 6 PERCENT) IN XEROX CORP, AS OF FEB 12, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* DARWIN DEASON REPORTED 6 PERCENT STAKE IN XEROX CORP AS OF JAN 22 - SEC FILING‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2sueIXH Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)