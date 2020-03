BRIEF-Debao Property Development Says Qtrly Revenue RMB16.8 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Debao Property Development Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB16.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB34.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO FACE SHORT TERM MACRO HEADWINDS AND FORESEES ITS RESULTS IN 2020 TO BE IMPACTED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* Q4 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB123.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB106.6 MILLION

* CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS IN PRC AND MALAYSIA EXPECTED TO BE LOWER AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS IN PRC, MALAYSIA EXPECTED TO BE LOWER DUE TO DELAYS IN SALES COMPLETIONS

* FORECASTS THAT COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT BUSINESS

* GROUP'S PERFORMANCE TO-DATE IN 2020 ALREADY AFFECTED BY COVID-19