April 19 (Reuters) - Debenhams PLC:

* MATT SMITH, CFO, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE GROUP TO TAKE UP POSITION OF FINANCE DIRECTOR AT SELFRIDGES

* A SEARCH HAS BEGUN FOR SMITH’S SUCCESSOR AND IN MEANTIME HE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE TO ENSURE AN ORDERLY HANDOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)